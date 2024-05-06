Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 4,045 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of LegalZoom.com worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 686.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,122.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $664,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.0 %

LZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.05. 1,316,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.63, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.11%. Analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.