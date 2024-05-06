Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 426.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OMGA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $2.28. 578,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,428. Omega Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,147.92% and a negative return on equity of 110.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etfidea LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

