Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.10% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.93. 2,028,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $77.96.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

