Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,274 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 33.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 325,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

