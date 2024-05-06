Spire Wealth Management Buys 5,046 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 563,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 42,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,579. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $91.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

