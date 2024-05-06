iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.19. 23,837,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,577,668. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $105.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.39.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.