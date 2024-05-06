GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Makes New $361,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 451,789 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,268,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,972,000 after purchasing an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 185,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.32. 1,493,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,996. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $85.22 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average of $127.98.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. UBS Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

