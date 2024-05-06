Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1,587.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

