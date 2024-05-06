Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.62. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%.

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063. 51.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

