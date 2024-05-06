Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Mexco Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.62. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.52.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mexco Energy
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.