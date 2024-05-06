Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research report on Friday.

NXTC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 129,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,066. NextCure has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85,982 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

