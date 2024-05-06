ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,649. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter.

ClearOne Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

