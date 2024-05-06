Truist Financial Cuts United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $58.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRKS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.77. 979,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,582. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $61.30.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,165 shares of company stock worth $420,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.