Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4,472.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $11.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.98. The stock had a trading volume of 234,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,976. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.33 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

