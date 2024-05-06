TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 11,119 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

CEMEX Stock Performance

CX stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,692,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,736. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.