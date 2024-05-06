1,556 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 198,069 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,373 shares of company stock worth $4,087,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $136.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

