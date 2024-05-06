TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $10,468,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 391,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,030. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.01.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

