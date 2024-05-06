TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $317,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,196,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,866,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.