TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 451,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.67. 202,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,014. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $102.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

