Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.89. 7,441,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,546,228. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

