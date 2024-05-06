One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.76

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $497.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 54.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

