American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at UBS Group

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

AXL traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 793,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $901.53 million, a P/E ratio of -108.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.19. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $84,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

