Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,590,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,533 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,255,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,744,000 after purchasing an additional 225,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 400.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 324,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 259,291 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 127,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $371.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.31.

About iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

