Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 150 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,846 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Read Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $92.92. 1,855,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,155. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.