Steffen Thomas Buys 5,000 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) Director Steffen Thomas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %
AVXL stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $385.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.66. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.45.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVXL
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anavex Life Sciences
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.