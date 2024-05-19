Steffen Thomas Buys 5,000 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) Director Steffen Thomas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

AVXL stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $385.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.66. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

