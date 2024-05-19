Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,541.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,093 shares of company stock worth $19,103,353. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

