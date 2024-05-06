Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

AEIS stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.35. 175,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.17.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $68,701,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 577,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,005.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,707,000 after buying an additional 314,941 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after buying an additional 146,832 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

