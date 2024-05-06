Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,979 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,115,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 593,035 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,823,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,263,000 after acquiring an additional 511,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,497,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 433,252 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

