CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 674.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after buying an additional 702,526 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2,311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 578,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CarMax by 95.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 589,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,713,000 after purchasing an additional 288,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 474,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 221,588 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

CarMax stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.71. 863,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,324. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

