River Global Investors LLP Sells 1,509 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fluor by 22.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fluor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 32.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

