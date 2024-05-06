River Global Investors LLP Takes $505,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

River Global Investors LLP bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Under Armour by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.67. 3,037,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,733,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

