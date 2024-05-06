Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,166 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $124.89 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

