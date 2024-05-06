Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Decreased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $4,994,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

PKG stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,952. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $191.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.21.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.