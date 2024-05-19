Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYD. TD Securities dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$301.85.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.6 %
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.