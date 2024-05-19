Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Short Interest Update

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Entertainment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliance Entertainment stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Entertainment were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

AENT opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Alliance Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 million, a P/E ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 0.31.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment ( NASDAQ:AENT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

