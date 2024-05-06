Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,805.00.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $37.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,668.25. 113,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,110. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,499.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,542.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.