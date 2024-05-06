Craig Hallum Cuts PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $20.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.92.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 359,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.06.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 60.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

