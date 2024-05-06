Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 768 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,125,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 867.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 151,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 105,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 181,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 71,045 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0701 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

