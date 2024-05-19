Wix.com (WIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wix.com Stock Performance
WIX opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 246.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average of $121.48. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
