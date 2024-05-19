Wix.com (WIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 246.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average of $121.48. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

