Share Repurchase Plan Declared by DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of DV stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DV has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie raised DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

