Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $317.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.39 and a 200-day moving average of $297.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $186.75 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.13.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

