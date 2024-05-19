Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -308.69%.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.