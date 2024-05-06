QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.36.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.17. 521,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,659,256. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $183.19. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $7,429,728. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after buying an additional 415,398 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

