Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $193.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $194.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.54 and its 200 day moving average is $174.69.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 34.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.