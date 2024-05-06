HI Price Down 1.9% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. HI has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $230,419.77 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001542 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,644.47 or 1.00013009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012849 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00052129 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $208,915.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

