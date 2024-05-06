Sapient Capital LLC Invests $597,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,357.5% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 606.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 291,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 250,333 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after purchasing an additional 652,798 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 2.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

