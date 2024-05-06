15,604 Shares in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Associated Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AC opened at $32.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $696.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 295.29%. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

