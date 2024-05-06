RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$21.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Insider Transactions at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.84 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 137.23 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$31,180.86. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

