Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
ROOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Root Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $56.29 on Monday. Root has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.72.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.88) earnings per share. Root’s quarterly revenue was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Root will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About Root
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
