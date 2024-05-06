American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $7.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.70.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $880.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $76,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.