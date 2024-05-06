Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

RDN stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Radian Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Radian Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

